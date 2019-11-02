BARRIE’S FIRST EVER MAJOR ESPORTING TOURNAMNT

10am-10pm

Welcome one and all to Barrie’s first ever major esporting tournament!!! CS:GO Like a pro; a community event, is a day of epic battles and excitement you won’t want to miss out on!

The event is being held at Five Points Theatre from 10:00am to 10:00pm and tickets to get in are FREE! (That’s right, you heard me, free!)

Would you like to learn more about esports? Come hear from our special guest speakers! Love gaming and tech? Check out our variety of exciting vendors! Die hard CS:GO player? Get in on the action with your teammates and enter the tournament to compete on stage at the finals LIVE!

We have two days of online qualifiers starting at the beginning of October! Stay tuned for more information!

https://www.facebook.com/events/459055664679834/