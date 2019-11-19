Bars In Italy Have Started To Use Pasta Straws To Reduce Plastic Waste

The creators of pizza, Ballet and jeans… And now another reason to celebrate the Italian culture with a possible solution to a huge environmental problem- Plastic Straws…

In a time when the world is looking for ways to reduce plastic and is looking for alternative straws- Italy steps up with pasta straws!

There is a reddit user under the name u/GranFabio that posted a picture, showing one bar’s initiative to reduce waste. Not only is this bar in Italy reducing its carbon footprint, but its also embracing the Italians way of life.

The new pasta straws are called Stroodles! And according to the website,

They say their straws last for up to an hour, are tasteless, and can be left on the compost heap when people are finished with them. Stoodles last 1 hour in cold drinks, and the colder the drink, the longer one can use them. That means, the drink can be refilled multiple times and Stroodles can be reused across multiple drinks.

You can find this type of pasta in some grocery stores- the noodle is called Bucatini!