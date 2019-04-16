Basketball Star Ranks Arena Popcorn

Do you love popcorn?

I love popcorn. I have perfected homemade popcorn (the secret is powdered salt) and I appreciate a really good theatre popcorn. In fact, I sometimes think about going to Cineplex just to buy some popcorn, then I remember how expensive it is and I scrap that plan.

Someone else who loves popcorn is NBA star Stephen Curry. Though popcorn is not approved by the Golden State Warriors nutrition team but he gets his hands on a bag of popcorn at every game in every arena. Being a connoisseur, he came up with a rating system and has ranked every arena popcorn where the NBA plays.

His ranks the popcorn by giving a score out of 5 for each of these 5 categories: Freshness, Saltiness, Crunchiness, Butter, and Presentation

At the top of the list is Dallas Mavericks’ arena, American Airlines Centre, which scored perfect on everything except Crunchiness, which got a 4, for a total of 24/25.

The Brooklyn Nets ranked #2 with a score of 23, Miami heat at #3 with 22; Portland Blazers at #4 with 20, Sacramento King at #5 with 19 and Toronto Raptors at #6 with 18/25.

The Huston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Curry’s own Golden State Warriors respective arenas also received a score of 18/25 for their popcorn but were ranked in that order (#7, #8, #9). The Warriors’ arena popcorn lost out on Freshness compared to the Raptors but beat them in the Crunchiness category.

The worst popcorn could be found a the stadium for the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, where their popcorn completely failed with a 10/25! Yuck!

See the complete list within THIS New York Times article.