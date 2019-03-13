Batman Celebrate’s It’s 80’s Anniversary!

80 years ago Batman made his debut inn Detective Comics No. 27, and now that same series is set to publish a milestone issue.

Warner Bros. is teaming up with IMAX to host a tour of screenings for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. IMAX will screen Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises back to back in select locations in the US and on one screen in Canada starting March 30th… AND will feature a moderated Q&A with Nolan himself.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in Toronto with tickets on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific. The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.