“Batman” Is Getting A New Spinoff TV Series!

HBO Max announced Friday, that “Batman” is getting a series on their new streaming platform set in Gotham City. The series will explore Gotham’s police department and the corruption within it.

The producer and director Matt Reeves of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie “The Batman” will be in front of this project also. “The Batman” is set when the DC comic book character is about 30 years old and at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, Reeves has said.

“The Batman” was forced to stop filming due to the coronavirus but is expected to resume soon in the UK. The movie is now expected to come out in Theatres in October of 2021.

No casting details and dates have been announced yet!