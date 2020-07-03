BBQ Drive-Thru? The Future!

Summer typically means beer and barbecue, that’s what tradition says! Unfortunately because of COVID-19 many beer and BBQ fests have been cancelled… except for the Alliston Ribfest!

The meat filled event has been changed up, possibly for the better. It’ll be moving to Adjala-Tosorontino.

The new format will be a drive-thru situation where you can pre-order your meals and pick them up.

Honestly as someone with HUGE social anxiety, this is heaven. Get your grub and get out!

The Ribfest will be going down on July 17th to the 18th at the township’s center parking lot at 7855 30 Side road.

