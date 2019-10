5pm-8pm

Join us for BDAR’s Holiday Market!

Over 20 local vendors, including;

– Deb Grise Art

– RM83 Designs

– Magnolia Skywall Art

– OhBehive

– JR Kustom Wood Works

– Bay Hourbour Natural Skincare

– Shiny Soul Creations

– Helbent Creations

– Kawigga Pet Products

– Twistlane Alpacas

– JDN Art on Stone

– The Happy Stitcher

– Wheatfield Knitwear

– And More!