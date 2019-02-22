Bea Arthur Is Trending On Twitter!

You might have noticed that Bea Arthur was a trending topic on Twitter Thursday!

No birthdays or anniversary’s to speak of. There was an article in Forbes about her generosity, leaving $300,000 to the Ali Forney Center, the US’s largest agency devoted to homeless youth in the LGBTQ+ community. Also the news of a Golden Girls Cruise might have sparked the sudden trend… But sadly, it wasn’t either of those things… It was Chrissy Teigen, queen of twitter who set off the trend by taking to the social media platform to announce that she thought the name “Bea” was super cute!

“bea” is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2019

So naturally after Chrissy proclaimed her appreciation for the Golden Girl, twitter blew up with other’s posting their favourite Bea Arthur moments!

Chrissy Teigen mentioned the name Bea and now Bea Arthur is trending and people don’t know why and are just posting Bea Arthur appreciation and think that’s a swell thing. Yay Dorothy Zbornak. pic.twitter.com/ISzxR91ja5 — Barb. just Barb (@spicedrum) February 21, 2019