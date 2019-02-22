Bea Arthur Is Trending On Twitter!
Dear pals and confidants!
You might have noticed that Bea Arthur was a trending topic on Twitter Thursday!
No birthdays or anniversary’s to speak of. There was an article in Forbes about her generosity, leaving $300,000 to the Ali Forney Center, the US’s largest agency devoted to homeless youth in the LGBTQ+ community. Also the news of a Golden Girls Cruise might have sparked the sudden trend… But sadly, it wasn’t either of those things… It was Chrissy Teigen, queen of twitter who set off the trend by taking to the social media platform to announce that she thought the name “Bea” was super cute!
“bea” is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2019
So naturally after Chrissy proclaimed her appreciation for the Golden Girl, twitter blew up with other’s posting their favourite Bea Arthur moments!
Chrissy Teigen mentioned the name Bea and now Bea Arthur is trending and people don’t know why and are just posting Bea Arthur appreciation and think that’s a swell thing. Yay Dorothy Zbornak. pic.twitter.com/ISzxR91ja5
— Barb. just Barb (@spicedrum) February 21, 2019
Good Morning, peoples of the Twitter; Today’s piece of advice – live every moment well, for you never know when you might start trending, like this morning Bea Arthur is trending and know one knows for sure why, but it’s Bea Arthur so go with it. Keep it safe and clean out there pic.twitter.com/MLAZtCgdRv
— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 21, 2019