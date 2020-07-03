Beavis And Butt-Head Reboot In The Works For Comedy Central

Comedy Central has announced that a reboot of the classic ’90s animated series will return with the original create Mike Judge heading up the project.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge told Variety.

The show was originally launched in 1993 on MTV, and featured Beavis and Bitt-Head getting into all sorts of trouble in their quest to become famous and get chicks! The show ran for seven seasons!

Mike Judge has also been behind shows like HBO’s Silicon Valley, King of the Hill, and the movie Office Space.