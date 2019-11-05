Being Annoyed By Noisy Chewing Is A Genuine Psychiatric Disorder

Everyone has a few sounds in life that drive them crazy… Perhaps its nail on a chalkboard, or whistling (in Charlie’s case) or how about cracking knuckles…. Either way, you are justified in your complete and utter hatred for these noises.

There’s actually a name for this, its called Misophonia according to smart people known as researchers at Newcastle University.

Misophonia is a disorder where sufferers have a hatred of sounds such as eating, chewing, loud breathing or even repeated pen-clicking – and was first named as a condition back in 2001.

Scientists have found that Misophonia sufferers, actually have changes in brain activity when a trigger sound is heard! This causes their brain to go into overdrive causing people to react emotional to these sounds.

In some cases these sounds are so annoying that is causes people with this condition to have increased heart rates and some will even start to sweat!

