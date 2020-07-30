Being Tall Could Double Your Risk Of Getting COVID-19

Experts say that being tall could put you at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Researchers in the UK, Norway and the US have looked at a wide range of factors in work-related settings.

From a survey of 2000 people, experts determined that aerosol transmission of the virus is very likely, with taller people at twice the risk.

Aerosols can accumulate in poorly ventilated areas and are carried by air currents. This is different from droplets that are bigger than aerosols and are thought to travel relatively short distances and drop quickly from the air.

Tall or short, overweight or not, wear your mask, please!