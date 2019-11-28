Bella Hadid Is Reducing Her Carbon Footprint From Air Travel By Planting Trees

Bella took to social this week to say, “It makes me sad how much my job [a]ffects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously [a]ffecting the world.”

That being said, the supermodel announced on instagram that she will be donating 600 trees to make up for the flights that she’s taken over the past three months to cover her emissions from then to the end of the year…

According to a report by Vox, air travel is one of the leading sources of carbon emissions. For example, a one-way trip from New York City to London emits one ton of carbon dioxide per passenger.

Bella is donating the 600 trees, that’s 20 trees for each flight over the past few months to the OneTreePlanted organization.

The cover girl also said once she returns home from her current trip (she was recently in Europe), she plans on “planting my own tree outside.”