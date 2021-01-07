Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton On Board For Batman in 2022

They will join Robert Pattinson with all three stars playing Batman.

The trio will suit up as the Caped Crusader in two DC Universe blockbusters – The Batman and The Flash.

While Robert Pattinson will play Batman in ‘The Batman,’ Ben and Michael will play the iconic hero in ‘The Flash,’ which is scheduled to be released November 2022.

Keaton previously played Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns, while Affleck donned the cape and cowl for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.