Ben Affleck Set To Return As Batman In ‘The Flash’

According to Vanity Fair, the 48-year-old will return to the role of Batman in the upcoming movie “The Flash.”

Affleck first played the Caped Crusader in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Robert Pattinson will step into the role in the upcoming film “The Batman.” Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie is set to resume production in September after shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported NY Post.

Michael Keaton, who played Batman in the 1989 Tim Burton film and the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns,” will also appear in “The Flash,” Muschetti said.

“The Flash” is scheduled to be released in summer 2022.