Ben Mulroney Has Announced That He Is Stepping Away From etalk!

The news came from Ben on Monday during a segment on CTV’s Your Morning. The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding his wife Jessica, who tried to “silence a Black woman.”

“I want to take a moment to speak about the situation surrounding my wife, Jessica, and the next steps I will be taking with Bell Media,” he began. “I love my wife; however, it is not my place to speak for her.”

Ben says that he’s stepping away from etalk in the hopes that the show will cast a “Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Colour” in his place. Ben will still work on etalk as a special correspondent, providing coverage from select events including the Oscars. He will also continue to co-anchor Your Morning.

A message from Ben. pic.twitter.com/sj8zieZboN — Your Morning (@YourMorning) June 22, 2020

Jessica Mulroney is accused of targeting a Toronto lifestyle influencer’s career in private Instagram messages earlier this month.