Bernie Is Now A Bobblehead!

The world is having a blast with a priceless photo of Bernie Sanders taken on inauguration day. The photo shows Bernie all bundled up from the cold wearing very distinctive hand-made mittens!

The mittens were a gift from a school teacher he visited during the pandemic, and she is so happy!

The National #Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing a bobblehead commemorating a viral photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders at President Biden’s inauguration. The museum is taking preorders for the bobblehead. Will you be buying one? #NBCLA #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/5lw5ywcKXm — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 22, 2021

HOW TO BUY A BERNIE SANDERS BOBBLEHEAD

If you want to buy a Bernie Sanders mittens bobblehead, unfortunately, you can’t yet, because they haven’t actually been made. But, you can pre-order them! The bobbleheads are expected to be officially on sale in May, so you’ve got a little bit of time to wait.

However, if you want to guarantee you get one before they sell out, it’s best to order one now.

They retail at $25 and are available to pre-order here.