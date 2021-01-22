Listen Live

Bernie Is Now A Bobblehead!

Get yours here!

By Humor

The world is having a blast with a priceless photo of Bernie Sanders taken on inauguration day. The photo shows Bernie all bundled up from the cold wearing very distinctive hand-made mittens!

 

The mittens were a gift from a school teacher he visited during the pandemic, and she is so happy!

 

 

HOW TO BUY A BERNIE SANDERS BOBBLEHEAD

If you want to buy a Bernie Sanders mittens bobblehead, unfortunately, you can’t yet, because they haven’t actually been made. But, you can pre-order them! The bobbleheads are expected to be officially on sale in May, so you’ve got a little bit of time to wait.

 

However, if you want to guarantee you get one before they sell out, it’s best to order one now.

 

They retail at $25 and are available to pre-order here.

Related posts

WATCH: James Corden Trump ‘Les Misérables’ Parody

FIRST LOOK: Lebron James in ‘Space Jam 2’

Woman Tries To Get Around Curfew In Quebec By Walking Her Husband On A Leash