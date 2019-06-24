Beth Chapman Back In Hospital

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman was placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend, according to a statement from the family.

Beth has had a long battle with Cancer after being diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. Dog, Duane took to twitter asking fans to say prayers with Beth.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” Duane tweeted fans on Sunday, June 23.