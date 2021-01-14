Betty White Gets Ready For 99th Birthday And Reveals What Keeps Her Going

The legendary Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday this weekend and is sharing some tips on how she keeps a good sense of humour and enjoys life.

White was featured in this week’s People issue ahead of her birthday. Betty says the one thing that keeps her going, “A sense of humour,” White shared. “Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself.”

Betty has been staying home to protect herself during the pandemic and she’s been keeping busy by doing crossword puzzles and sipping on Martinis. Betty admits she’s been letting loose a little eating French fries and hotdogs!

She has also attempted to play Scrabble with friends over Zoom but misses game nights.