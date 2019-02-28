Beverly Hills 90210 Will Reunite This Summer!

I follow Carol Potter on Instagram. She is the actress that played Branden and Brenda’s mom on Beverly Hills 90210. The Twitter feed lit up last night with reunion talks…Fox confirmed my teenaged dreams that the cast including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth would be a part of a 6-part series this summer!

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will also star in the series.

The action begins when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”