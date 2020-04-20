Listen Live

Beyonce Casually SLAYS This Disney Classic!

seems like it took a global pandemic for Beyonce to start singing Disney songs, again!

By Josh

It’s Beyonce’s world, and we just live in it.

With quarantine and COVID weighing heavy on our minds, Queen Bey came out to calm our nerves.

(or something like that)

ABC hosted and aired the Disney Family Singalong, which had plenty of huge celebs covering classic Disney movie tunes.

Demi, Ariana, Aguliera all made appearances, but none topped Beyonce.

Beyonce covered “When You Wish Upon A Star” and shared a sweet message!

Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

To quote Captain Holt: “yaas queen.”

Related posts

What One Grocer Told COVID-19 Hoarders To Do!

The One Rodent That Will Unite Us All

Tyler Perry Spreads The Love To THOUSANDS During Dire Times!