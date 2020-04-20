Beyonce Casually SLAYS This Disney Classic!

It’s Beyonce’s world, and we just live in it.

With quarantine and COVID weighing heavy on our minds, Queen Bey came out to calm our nerves.

(or something like that)

ABC hosted and aired the Disney Family Singalong, which had plenty of huge celebs covering classic Disney movie tunes.

Demi, Ariana, Aguliera all made appearances, but none topped Beyonce.

Beyonce covered “When You Wish Upon A Star” and shared a sweet message!

Check it out below:

To quote Captain Holt: “yaas queen.”