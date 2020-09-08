Beyonce Donates $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses

BeyGOOD has partnered with the NAACP on the donation is helping out small businesses through this pandemic.

The donation is another collaboration with the NAACP, with whom the foundation previously worked with earlier this summer in order to give $10,000 to Black-owned small businesses across the country that were negatively affected by the pandemic and the recent protests against racism and police brutality.

In an Instagram post, the foundation revealed, “Proud to announce $1m in additional funds from Beyoncé to help black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month, with our partner NAACP.”

View this post on Instagram Beyoncé adds $1M to help Black-owned small businesses. A post shared by BeyGOOD (@beygood) on Sep 2, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

Back in July, BeyGOOD announced The Black-Owned Small Business, Impact Fund. Their goal – to assist small businesses that have been impacted by recent events.

This past April, Beyoncé again donated to COVID-19 relief efforts, with a $6 million BeyGOOD donation to mental health facilities across the country.