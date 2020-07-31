Beyonce DROPS THE MIC… AND THE ALBUM!
After WEEKS of waiting, it’s FINALLY here! Beyonce’s new “visual” album, BLACK IS KING!
The “film” has been released onto Disney+ and Twitter has LOST IT:
I think we can all agree that Beyoncé #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/o0hMGBmF9k
— The Tylt (@TheTylt) July 31, 2020
Blue Ivy, the young legend. pic.twitter.com/8jkg6qUXu4
— BlueIvy’sPearls (@KirkWrites79) July 31, 2020
Blue Ivy said, THE DYNASTY IS SECURE #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/7CUbVjgt29
— Freeform (@FreeformTV) July 31, 2020
Just when I think I couldn’t love Beyoncé more, she’s put dark-skinned Indian women and girls in the video for BROWN SKIN GIRL 😍Doing more for representation for dark-skinned South Asian women than most Bollywood celebrities who prefer to promote skin lightening #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/py7hByANRb
— Shehnaz Khan (@shehnazkhan) July 31, 2020
Africa time is here. #BlackIsKing is a dream come true for the industry. @yemialadee always 💯 pic.twitter.com/2BTqnb0HZY
— Fliptycebeat (@FLIPTYCE) July 31, 2020
Are you going to check it out?