Beyonce DROPS THE MIC… AND THE ALBUM!

After WEEKS of waiting, it’s FINALLY here! Beyonce’s new “visual” album, BLACK IS KING! The […]

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

After WEEKS of waiting, it’s FINALLY here! Beyonce’s new “visual” album, BLACK IS KING!

The “film” has been released onto Disney+ and Twitter has LOST IT:

Are you going to check it out?

 

