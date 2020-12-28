Beyonce Is Donating $500,000 To People Impacted By The Eviction Crisis In The US

According to CNN, Beyonce will offer $5,000 grants to people facing foreclosure or evictions due to the housing crisis caused by the pandemic!

People are able to apply for the grants until January 7th, 2021, announced queen Bey on her site Tuesday. Beyonce will send grants to 100 people later in January!

This is part of her BeyGOOD impact fund in a continuing effort to support and help where it’s needed most.

“The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness, and overall economic downturn,” the release said.

This is not Beyoncé’s first effort to help communities hurt by the pandemic.

BeyGOOD has teamed up with the NAACP to support Black-owned small businesses impacted by the pandemic, so far providing 250 businesses with $10,000 grants.