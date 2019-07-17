Beyonce Releases The Video For “Spirit” Ahead Of The Lion King Movie

Can you feel the love tonight? Beyonce fans sure will as the new video for the Lion King song “Spirit” was just released!

People seems to be loving the new video described as beautifully done. Many commenting on Blue Ivy Carter being the highlight of the video. It’s clear that this little seven-year-old will one day (sooner than later) be following in momma’s footsteps!

“Spirit” is a single from The Lion King: The Gift, an album inspired by the new movie. Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the remake, served as executive producer on the album.

The film The Lion King and the album The Lion King: The Gift will both be released on Friday, July 19.