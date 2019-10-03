BEYONCÉ’S FATHER, MATHEW KNOWLES, REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

In an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Knowles told Michael Strahan: “This is genetics,” Knowles said. “It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test.”

Knowles, 67, said he noticed a recurring dot of blood on his shirts and his wife noted she had seen the same on their sheets. He contacted his doctor, had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Knowles said he has the BRCA2 gene mutation, which places him in a high risk category for developing cancer.

However after undergoing surgery the last week of July, Knowles said he is now “doing very well” and has changed his outlook on life.