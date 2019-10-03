BEYONCÉ’S FATHER, MATHEW KNOWLES, REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Mathew Knowles, the father of musical superstars Beyoncé and Solange, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
In an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Knowles told Michael Strahan: “This is genetics,” Knowles said. “It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test.”
Knowles, 67, said he noticed a recurring dot of blood on his shirts and his wife noted she had seen the same on their sheets. He contacted his doctor, had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Knowles said he has the BRCA2 gene mutation, which places him in a high risk category for developing cancer.
However after undergoing surgery the last week of July, Knowles said he is now “doing very well” and has changed his outlook on life.