Beyond Meat Announces A Canada Wide Roll Out Coming To Our Local Grocery Stores!

Beyond Meats wasn’t that easy to find here until A&W gave us an opportunity to try it! Or you were determined to find it in small specialty stores in Toronto!

But as of May, Beyond Meat Products will hit store shelves in most major grocery outlets in Canada!

The burgers will be available in stores at the end of May, and will retail for around $7.50 per package. To help you find the burgers, Beyond Meat has added a product finder to its site! Click Here!