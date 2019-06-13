Beyond Meat Is Now Available At Tim Horton’s
Beyond Meat breakfast items are now available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada.
You can get either the classic Breakfast Sandwich, Farmers Breakfast Wrap and a Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich, which all feature the patty.
Last year, Beyond Meats cut a deal with A&W to offer the meatless option at the restaurants locations and it was very popular!
Tim Horton’s are now the second chain to offer the product in Canada. The hamburger version is also available at some grocery stores.