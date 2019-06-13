Listen Live

Beyond Meat Is Now Available At Tim Horton’s

Beyond Meat breakfast items are now available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada.

By Kool Eats

You can get either the classic Breakfast Sandwich, Farmers Breakfast Wrap and a Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich, which all feature the patty.

Last year, Beyond Meats cut a deal with A&W to offer the meatless option at the restaurants locations and it was very popular!

Tim Horton’s are now the second chain to offer the product in Canada.  The hamburger version is also available at some grocery stores. 

Related posts

Tim Hortons Employees Are Sharing The “Stupidest” Orders They’ve Ever Received!

Boston Brewing Company (the guys that also make Sam Adams) Have Created A Beer That They Say Is Healthier Than Most

Taco Bell Is Offering You A Free Taco On June 18th!