BH90210 Has Been Cancelled

It was so fun to see the cast of Beverly Hills 90210 reunited for Fox’s legacy series this past summer, however the reboot has been cancelled.

Fox released a statement:

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” FOX said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, November 7. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”