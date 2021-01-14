Biden Inauguration Special Set To Include Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, And Tom Hanks

A slew of celebrities will be taking part in a primetime TV special to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th.

According to Variety, the 90-minute “Celebrating America” special will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks and feature performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to speak during the event.

The special will be broadcast on basically every major US network and also streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and more beginning at 8:30 pm ET.

The special will celebrate Americans who have helped aid fellow Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.