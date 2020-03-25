Big Brother Canada Season 8 Suspends Its Season

It’s a guilty pleasure for many Canadians, but it’s time to shut the show down. The series will end over two episodes March 25th and April 1st.

Host of Big Brother Canada Arisa Cox says…

“Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do,

“On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!”

Big Brother is about fifteen people who share an isolated home and try to avoid being evicted by their housemates. Big Brother Canada was the only production still filming in Toronto.