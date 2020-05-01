BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ALONE TOGETHER SCAVENGER CHALLENGE

WILL YOU ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE??!

Get out, get active, have some social distancing fun … and you can win one of two grand prizes too!!

Scavenger Challenge registration is open now through Friday May 1, 2020.

Join our scavenger hunt! A $10 entry fee gives you access to 2 days of fun challenges to find and create and gives you the opportunity to win some great prizes, AND supports at-risk young people in our community.

Win-Win!!

Click here to learn more and sign up!https://barrie.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/event/alone-together-scavenger-challenge/

Big Brothers Big Sisters Maintains Connections During COVID-19

Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Canada continue to support matches through COVID-19 to fight the social isolation of our most vulnerable youth.

Social isolation has a negative impact on youth and to the many young people losing access to the relationships they have at school, daycare and after-school programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a lifeline.

The key to mental health and growth for young people at this time is developmental relationships.

Even with the unprecedented changes we are all experiencing we are still serving our Little Brothers and Little Sisters in Barrie and area. That’s our mission; to enable life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people; and it’s vital that we continue to support those in need. We do hope to run events again, but of course this will be determined when our health and government officials advise that it is safe to do so. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District truly appreciates your past and continued support to help us meet our donation goals, as the well-being of our children and youth remains our primary concern.