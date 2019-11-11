Bill Murray Confirmed For New Ghostbusters Movie!

Dan Aykroyd, has confirmed that Bill Murray will be back in the new Ghostbusters movie scheduled for release in 2020.

Murrey will be reprising his role as fan-favourite Dr. Peter Venkman in the new movie.



Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are also confirmed for this movie that is said to take the DNA from the first two movies and transfer that directly to the third for the next generation, says Jason Reitman.

New cast members in the upcoming flick include Paul Rudd, The Sinner’s Carrie Coon, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and Gifted’s Mckenna Grace.