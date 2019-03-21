Bill & Ted 3 Is Coming!

Bill & Ted will go on another Adventure next summer! This time Bill & Ted will “Face the Music; ” that’s the new title for the 2020 project!.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will once again star in the movie more than 29 years after the originals!

The guys announced the excellent news themselves…

A press release about the new film reads: “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.’’

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is set for an August 21, 2020, release date.

Bill & Ted first set out on their Excellent Adventure in 1989!

The Bogus Journey Began in 1991