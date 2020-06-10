‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer Reveals More Time-Traveling Adventures

The World Needs Bill & Ted To Reunite the World Through Song!

Bill and Ted are here to save you from your quarantine blues with a brand new trailer marking the third film in the time-traveling franchise.

After nearly 30 years, Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves reunite Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan III for one more thrilling adventure. The first trailer was released Tuesday showing the plot line.

This new movie takes place in a dystopian future years after the duo was supposed to write a song that saves the world. Turns out, they still haven’t finished the song and, instead, their band, Wyld Stallyns, has been playing small-time gigs.

The film was slated to be released on August 21st, but it’s unclear if that’s still happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.