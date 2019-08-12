Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, And Sinead O’Connor Are The Only Women Who Have Done This

If you can believe it, in the long history of Alternative Rock, only three women have topped the Alternative Charts from Billboard more than once as a solo artist.

Billie Eilish is the first female in a very long time to notch her second number one with “Bad Guy.” In May, Billie got her first number one with “Bury a Friend, ” putting her in the same category as Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor!

In 1995 Alanis exploded onto the charts with three number hits within eight months.

Sinead O’Connor hit number one in March of 1990 with the Prince-penned “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

In addition to topping the Alternative Songs chart, “bad guy” is also currently number two on the Billboard Hot 100 behind the record-breaking “Old Town Road.”