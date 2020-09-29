Billie Eilish Announces Documentary Coming In February 2021

Billie has already told fans that no new music will be released until she can tour again, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more Eilish to be had!

Billie dropped the announcement on social media today saying, “The documentary film about Billie Eilish, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” and directed by RJ Cutler, will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.”

Billie and her producer brother Finneas said that they wouldn’t make a COVID album. The siblings told the Australian Herald Sun, “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record… I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”

The brother and sister pair are serious about the pandemic, even as many younger people are shirking their responsibilities to keep the public safe. Billie put Gen-Z partygoers on blast in a recent Instagram post saying “Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months and y’all are out here partying.”