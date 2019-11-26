Billie Eilish Named 2019 Woman Of The Year At Billboard’s Women in Music!

Coming off winning two awards at the AMA’s on Sunday night, and just a few days ahead of her 18th birthday, Eilish will receive the Woman of the Year Award from Billboard.

She’s charted a string of hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100, racked up 39 million followers on Instagram, performed at Lollapalooza and sold out three headlining tours in a matter of minutes.

In March, her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?” went number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

Next year, Billie will headline a massive tour that has already sold out in most cities…

Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboard’s event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade honour.