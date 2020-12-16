Billie Eilish Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’

Coming to Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021, The World’s A Little Blurry. Directed by R.J. Cutler, this documentary follows Billie Eilish as she writes, records, and releases ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

The documentary will also include never-before-seen-footage of Billie, performance clips, passing her driving test, and getting a car.

Billie released ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in March of 2019 and won five GRAMMY Awards, four being in the major categories. Billie became the second and youngest artist to accomplish this.

Earlier this year, Billie released the singles No Time to Die, my future, and performed Therefore I Am at the 2020 AMAs.