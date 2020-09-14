Billie Eilish Teams Up with Fender to Launch Signature Ukulele

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Fender to design and launch her very own signature ukulele.

In a promotional video, Billie shares, “The ukulele was the first instrument I learned: it’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing. The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically, if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing — anyone can do it.”