Billionaire, Robert F. Smith Paid Off Student Loans For The Entire Graduating Class!

Robert F. Smith is the founder and CEO of the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. Last year, “Forbes” ranked him as the 163rd richest person in America, worth about $4.4 billion. He’s one of only 13 black billionaires in the world. And, his year his fortune is up to $5 billion.

Robert donated $1.5 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta a few months ago. The college was so happy that they gave him an honorary doctorate at this year’s grad where he had a chance to speak to the senior class.

And during his speech, he announced he was making another donation, to pay off the entire graduating class’s STUDENT LOANS.

According to one estimate, it’ll wipe out roughly $40 MILLION of student debt.