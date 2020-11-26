Billy Murray’s Brother Ed, Who Inspired ‘Caddyshack’ Has Died

The oldest Murray brother of five introduced Bill and the others to golf when they were just kids by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club.

In an official message posted on social media, the message states in part, before revealing the actor’s sibling was the inspiration for the hit film “Caddyshack.”

“Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963 while attending Northwestern University—a scholarship awarded to golf caddies—a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay.”

“Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well—something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives,” the statement added.

“Caddyshack” was released in 1980 and starred Bill Murray as golf club groundskeeper Carl Spackler. The character of Danny Noonan, which was inspired by Ed Murray, was played by Michael O’Keefe.

According to USA Today, Ed got a “special acknowledgment” in the film’s credits.