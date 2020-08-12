Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant!

Bindi has been married to her husband Chandler Powell for a few months now and has announced that she is expecting her first child!

Bindi is the daughter of late TV naturalist Steve Irwin and announced the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she captioned the image. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.