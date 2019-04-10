Birthday Cake Flavoured Cool Whip Is Now A Thing!

What’s better, cake or pie? Now, you don’t have to decide because birthday cake-flavoured Cool Whip now exists. It looks like pink whipped cream with sprinkles mixed in. And the reviews are pretty good.



Although Kraft Heinz hasn’t confirmed the product’s release yet, several Instagram accounts have spotted the birthday cake variety. One food account says that it’s not lacking in flavour and gave it a 10 out of 10.

Cool Whip released two other flavours last year: An official Oreo version, and one that tastes like brownies. So I guess making your dessert taste like OTHER desserts is a trend now.