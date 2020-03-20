Black Ink Tutorial Shows Proper Hand Washing Technique

We’re told to wash our hands for at least 20 seconds. But that doesn’t mean just rubbing your palms together while you sing “Happy Birthday” or “Stayin’ Alive”.

First of all, why soap? Soap molecules are pretty special. They have a ‘head’ that ‘loves water’ and a ‘tail’ that ‘hates water’. Because of this, soap is able to bind other water hating things like oil, dirt and germs to water. When you wash with soap, the molecules grab all the bad stuff, and allow you to wash it away.

(CLICK HERE for a more scientific description of soap and HERE for more on soap and hand sanitizer.)

BUT, you’ve got wash your hands properly to make sure they’re VERY clean.

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a restaurateur, traveler and social activist posted a great video using black ink to show how to properly wash your hands. The ink represent the soap. If there’s white showing, you haven’t washed properly!

Check it out!