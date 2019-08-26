Listen Live

Black Panther Sequel To Hit Theatres In 2022

Wakanda forever!

By Dirt/Divas

The release date for Black Panther 2 was announced during a Marvel Studies expo over the weekend.

Mark your calendars for May 6th, 2022!

“Black Panther” was a monster block buster and one of Hollywood’s most successful movies, bringing in $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office to capture the #11 spot on the all-time global box office list.

 

