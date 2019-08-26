Black Panther Sequel To Hit Theatres In 2022
Wakanda forever!
The release date for Black Panther 2 was announced during a Marvel Studies expo over the weekend.
Mark your calendars for May 6th, 2022!
“Black Panther” was a monster block buster and one of Hollywood’s most successful movies, bringing in $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office to capture the #11 spot on the all-time global box office list.
Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xz6XTjtDx8
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019