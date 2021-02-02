‘Black Panther’ TV Series Being Developed For Disney+

Co-writer, director of “Black Panther” Ryan Coogler is developing a new TV series set in the kingdom of Wakanda!

No release date was announced, but it is part of a five-year deal that Coogler struck with Disney+ and his production company.

Ryan Coogler is currently working on the sequel to the blockbuster hit “Black Panther,” which was released in 2018. Part two is scheduled to be released on July 22nd.

“Black Panther,” was the first Marvel movie to have an all-Black cast and director, bringing in billions at box offices around the world and earning a best picture nod at the Oscars.