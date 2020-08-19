Blackberry is Returning with a New 5G Smartphone

OnwardMobility and Blackberry are set to release a 5G smartphone with a key Blackberry feature, a physical keyboard.

It will be powered by Android and set for an early release next year!

Blackberry users were extremely dedicated to the phones, the main reasons were durability, easy to navigate, physical keyboards and level of security. It sounds like you can expect each of those with the new 5G model.

“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard, leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand. We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.

Here’s a blast from the past: The very first Blackberry was the 7130v, released in 2006.