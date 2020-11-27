Listen Live

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Donate $500,000 To Support Covenant House!

Because they're awesome!

By Dirt/Divas

Blake and Ryan donated half a million dollars to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity organization based out of Vancouver that supports those between the ages of 16 and 24 who are fleeing abuse or are homeless.

 

In the tweet, the organization said the couple will be donating $250,000 to support its work in Vancouver, as well as $250,000 to support the same work at Covenant House Toronto.

 

