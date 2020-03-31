Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Another Donation To COVID-19 Efforts.
Nicest People Ever!
The power could donated $100,000 to hospitals in New York. Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester are some of the hardest hit by the pandemic and are in desperate need of supplies.
Ryan and Blake already made a $1 million donation to Feeding America in the U.S. and Food Banks Canada recently also.
On top of these donations, Reynolds also announced that 30 per cent of sales from his Aviation Gin will support the U.S. Bartenders Guild. Plus Reynolds also donated $15 grand to that cause also.
Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020