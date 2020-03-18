Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million In Coronavirus Relief To Food Non-Profits

As food and other necessities fly off of supermarket shelves across the globe, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced that they are donating $1 million to two organizations: Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

The money will be split between the organizations which operate food banks in the US and Canada and help older adults and low income families.

The couple took to Instagram to explain that the groups have been “brutally impacted” by coronavirus.

Lively added: “Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”